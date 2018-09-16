Classes
MONDAY-OCT. 22
Starting Over Workshop — For those experiencing divorce, separation or loss of a significant relationship, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc73blps.
OCT. 17
Celtic Spirituality: Carmina Gaedelica, Hymns, Poems and Stories Collected in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH OCT. 6
Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 6, when artist reception will be from 1-3 p.m., The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
SUNDAY
Benefit Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry; 598-7013, sunriseumc.com.
WEDNESDAY
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., St. Andrews Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10, free for students; 685-9259.
SATURDAY
City String Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; stgac.org.
SEPT. 23
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave., Cañon City, $10, free for students; 275-2028.
Organs with Friends — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/concert-series.
“Mary Magdalene’s Journey: A Blues Gospel” — First Strike Theatre with musicians Bryan Miller and Vern Rempel, 4-5:30 p.m., Beth-El Mennonite Church, 4625 Ranch Drive, free-will offering to benefit RAWtools; 471-3405, rawtools.org.
SEPT. 28
Once Voice Hymn Sing — 7-8:30 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God Church, 3685 New Center Point; onevoicemission.org.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
WEDNESDAY
“REBOOT” — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Tickets: petertherock.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 27
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
