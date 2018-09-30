Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH SATURDAY
Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday, when artist reception will be from 1-3 p.m., The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
FRIDAY
Fire & Light — Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$30. Tickets: 634-3737, cschorale.org.
FRIDAY-OCT. 7
“Anne of Green Gables” — 7 p.m. Friday-Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 7, First Co. Theatre at United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$18. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
OCT. 11
John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, $35-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yabuhxbs.
OCT. 12
Joseph Martin — 7-9 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., $15. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8vwnj4m.
OCT. 28
Little London Winds — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/yadhfefn.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
Classes
OCT. 17
Celtic Spirituality: Carmina Gaedelica, Hymns, Poems and Stories Collected in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Miscellaneous
THURSDAY
Blessing of the Pets — 2:50 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument, free; 481-3511.
OCT. 12-14
Quilt Show and Sale — To benefit church mission outreach projects, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.