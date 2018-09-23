Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH OCT. 6
Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 6, when artist reception will be from 1-3 p.m., The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
SUNDAY
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave., Cañon City, $10, free for students; 275-2028.
Organs with Friends — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/concert-series.
“Mary Magdalene’s Journey: A Blues Gospel” — First Strike Theatre with musicians Bryan Miller and Vern Rempel, 4-5:30 p.m., Beth-El Mennonite Church, 4625 Ranch Drive, free-will offering to benefit RAWtools; 471-3405, rawtools.org.
FRIDAY
Once Voice Hymn Sing — 7-8:30 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God Church, 3685 New Center Point; onevoicemission.org.
SATURDAY
Home: Street Requim —With DGMC and special guests Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30-9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yd6jousj.
OCT. 5-7
“Anne of Green Gables” — 7 p.m. Oct. 5-7, 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7, First Co. Theatre at United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$18. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
OCT. 12
Joseph Martin — 7-9 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., $15. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8vwnj4m.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
Classes
OCT. 17
Celtic Spirituality: Carmina Gaedelica, Hymns, Poems and Stories Collected in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Miscellaneous
OCT. 12-14
Quilt Show and Sale — To benefit church mission outreach projects, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
THURSDAY
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events. Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.