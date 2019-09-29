Music/Stage/Art
OCT. 12-13
Singing & Soaring: Vaughan Williams, Charpentier and Thompson — With the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble and the Chamber Orchestra, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 13, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthe springs.org.
Classes/Workshop
SUNDAY
Woman’s Story Program — The Ladder of the Beatitudes Rung by Rung, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View. Registration: 1-808-223-7214.
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
OCT. 14-16
The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.
OCT. 25-27
RMC Confirmation Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 1-3
Fall Youth Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 15-17
Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 22-24
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY-TUESDAY
Rosh Hashanah Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
OCT. 6
Pet Lovers Fair — Vendors, food truck and more, 2-4 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, United Church of Christ, 315 Lake Ave., free admission; 473-1807, acubbage@broadmoorchurch.org.
OCT. 8-9
Yom Kippur Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
OCT. 13-21
Sukkot and Holiday Events — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
OCT. 25
Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.
