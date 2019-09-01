Music/Stage/Art
SATURDAY
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeak center.com.
SEPT. 15
”Once Upon a Castle” Organ Spectacular — With the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Classes/Workshop
SEPT. 9-OCT. 14
Starting Over Workshop — For those experiencing divorce, separation or the loss of a significant relationship, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road. $55. Registration: 499-8293, startingoverworkshops.com/workshops.
SEPT. 29
Woman’s Story Program — The Ladder of the Beatitudes Rung by Rung, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View. Registration: 1-808-223-7214.
Conferences/Retreats
OCT. 14-16
The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 8
115th Anniversary Historic Celebration — Tours, historian Richard Marold as Winfield Scott Stratton, highlights of stained-glass windows, history of murals by Rachel Thompson and more, 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-3589.
SEPT. 21
Valley Christian Academy’s 20th Year Carnival — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God, 3685 New Center Point; tinyurl.com/y3z99umu.
SEPT. 26
Faces of Dignity Fundraising Dinner — To benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, 5:30-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Tickets: ecusocmin.org.
OCT. 6
Pet Lovers Fair — Vendors, food truck and more, 2-4 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, United Church of Christ, 315 Lake Ave., free admission; 473-1807, acubbage@broadmoorchurch.org.
