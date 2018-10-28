Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Little London Winds — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/yadhfefn.
FRIDAY
“David: The King of Jerusalem” — 7 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
NOV. 4
Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; cvae.org/concerts.
NOV. 8
Aaron Shust — To benefit Crossfire Ministries, 7-9 p.m., Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
NOV. 11
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3-5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
NOV. 17-18
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
DEC. 1
Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Classes
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
NOV. 9-11
Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11, Glen Eyrie Conference Center, 3820 N. 30th St., $100. Registration: wwme.org.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
“The Invisibles” — Temple Shalom’s Jewish Film Series, 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., $18. Tickets: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
