Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
“Trios of Schubert and Brahms” — With Michaela Paetsc, Norah Clydesdale and Abe Minzer, 2-4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave., Cañon City, $10, free for students; 429-7551, magpiesj@gmail.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South, $20 in advance, $25 day of event; 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
SATURDAY
Steven Curtis Chapman — 7:30 p.m., Springs First Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, $23.40-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycwo4lxu.
OCT. 28
Little London Winds — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/yadhfefn.
NOV. 2
“David: The King of Jerusalem” — 7 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
NOV. 8
Aaron Shust — To benefit Crossfire Ministries, 7-9 p.m., Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
NOV. 17-18
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Classes
MONDAY-NOV. 5
Pastel Workshop — With Kang Lee, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., $160. Registration: sheppardartsinstitute.org.
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
NOV. 9-11
Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11, Glen Eyrie Conference Center, 3820 N. 30th St., $100. Registration: wwme.org.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Moon Blessing Ceremony — Rabbi Avrohom David Karnowsky will present “The Jewish Obsession of the Moon,” 7-8:15 p.m., Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado, 6616-A Delmonico Drive. Reservations: 634-2345.
THURSDAY
Colorado Springs Council for Black Catholics Fundraiser — To provide scholarships for children to continue their Catholic education, 6-8 p.m., Skate City, 1920 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y8a37m9x.
FRIDAY
Wine and Cheese Tasting — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
OCT. 28
“The Invisibles” — Temple Shalom’s Jewish Film Series, 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., $18. Tickets: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
