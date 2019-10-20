Music/Stage/Art
FRIDAY AND OCT. 27
Classic Elegance: Music of Bach & Sons, Quantz, Mozart — With Parish House Baroque, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa St.; 3-4 p.m. Oct. 27, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$20. Tickets: parishhouse baroque.org.
FRIDAY-NOV. 3
”Heidi” — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; fumc-cs.org/upcoming-shows.
SATURDAY
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Ave., children welcome; stgac.org.
OCT. 27
Abendmusik Chamber Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 237-6502, gingerlittleton@hotmail.com.
One Voice Autumn Hymn Sing — 6-7:30 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.
NOV. 24
Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Speakers
WEDNESDAY
Save the Persecuted Christians Presentation — 7-9 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School gym, 124 First St., Monument; dede@savethepersecutedchristians.org, petertherock.org.
Classes/Workshop
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-OCT. 27
RMC Confirmation Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 1-3
Fall Youth Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 15-17
Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 22-24
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
Miscellaneous
THROUGH MONDAY
Feast of Tabernacles — 10:30 a.m., Church of God of Colorado Springs, 627 N. Circle Drive; 339-0761.
Sukkot and Holiday Events — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Feet and Seats New Underwear and Sock Drive — To benefit Crossfire Ministries; 447-1806, crossfireministries.org.
FRIDAY
Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.
OCT. 27
The Rev. Martin L. Felder Installed as New Pastor — 3:30 p.m., St. John’s Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect St.; 634-5687.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.