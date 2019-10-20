fv-religioncal

Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog

Music/Stage/Art

FRIDAY AND OCT. 27

Classic Elegance: Music of Bach & Sons, Quantz, Mozart — With Parish House Baroque, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa St.; 3-4 p.m. Oct. 27, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$20. Tickets: parishhouse baroque.org.

FRIDAY-NOV. 3

”Heidi” — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; fumc-cs.org/upcoming-shows.

SATURDAY

City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Ave., children welcome; stgac.org.

OCT. 27

Abendmusik Chamber Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 237-6502, gingerlittleton@hotmail.com.

One Voice Autumn Hymn Sing — 6-7:30 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.

NOV. 24

Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Speakers

WEDNESDAY

Save the Persecuted Christians Presentation — 7-9 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School gym, 124 First St., Monument; dede@savethepersecutedchristians.org, petertherock.org.

Classes/Workshop

NOV. 22

Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

Conferences/Retreats

FRIDAY-OCT. 27

RMC Confirmation Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.

NOV. 1-3

Fall Youth Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.

NOV. 15-17

Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.

NOV. 22-24

Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.

Miscellaneous

THROUGH MONDAY

Feast of Tabernacles — 10:30 a.m., Church of God of Colorado Springs, 627 N. Circle Drive; 339-0761.

Sukkot and Holiday Events — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Feet and Seats New Underwear and Sock Drive — To benefit Crossfire Ministries; 447-1806, crossfireministries.org.

FRIDAY

Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.

OCT. 27

The Rev. Martin L. Felder Installed as New Pastor — 3:30 p.m., St. John’s Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect St.; 634-5687.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments