Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
“Anne of Green Gables” — 2 and 7 p.m., First Company Theatre at United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$18. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
THURSDAY
John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, $35-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yabuhxbs.
FRIDAY
Joseph Martin — 7-9 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., $15. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8vwnj4m.
OCT. 14
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10; pikespeakphil.org/upcoming-events.
“We Will Remember Them” — Taylor Memorial Concert, 3-4 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
OCT. 25-27
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South, $20 in advance, $25 day of event; 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
OCT. 28
Little London Winds — 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/yadhfefn.
NOV. 8
Aaron Shust — To benefit Crossfire Ministries, 7-9 p.m., Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
Classes
THURSDAY-OCT. 25
How to Get Color Harmony in Your Paintings — With June Heimsoth, 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., $100. Registration: sheppardartsinstitute.org.
OCT. 15-29
Mixed Media Collage — With Kathi Bubeck, 1-4 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., $100, plus $25 materials fee. Registration: sheppardartsinstitute.org.
OCT. 17
Celtic Spirituality: Carmina Gaedelica, Hymns, Poems and Stories Collected in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 22-NOV. 5
Pastel Workshop — With Kang Lee, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., $160. Registration: sheppardartsinstitute.org.
NOV. 7
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Miscellaneous
FRIDAY-OCT. 14
Quilt Show and Sale — To benefit church mission outreach projects, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
OCT. 26
Wine and Cheese Tasting — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.