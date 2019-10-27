Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH NOV. 3
”Heidi” — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; fumc-cs.org/upcoming-shows.
SUNDAY
Classic Elegance: Music of Bach & Sons, Quantz, Mozart — With Parish House Baroque, 3-4 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$20. Tickets: parishhousebaroque.org.
Abendmusik Chamber Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 237-6502, gingerlittleton@hotmail.com.
One Voice Autumn Hymn Sing — 6-7:30 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.
NOV. 24
Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org.
Classes/Workshop
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-NOV. 3
Fall Youth Retreat — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 7-9
Women Arise Women’s Conference — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park. Registration: womenariseconference.com.
NOV. 15-17
Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 22-24
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $40 through Nov. 15, $50 after Nov. 15; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
THROUGH THURSDAY
Feet and Seats New Underwear and Sock Drive — To benefit Crossfire Ministries; 447-1806, crossfire ministries.org.
SUNDAY
The Rev. Martin L. Felder Installed as New Pastor — 3:30 p.m., St. John’s Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect St.; 634-5687.
NOV. 3
Showing of “The Samuel Project” — 6-8:30 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., free admission, $18 for sweet and savory reception. Reservations: 634-5311, temple shalom.com.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.