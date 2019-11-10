Music/Stage/Art
NOV. 24
Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
DEC. 6-7
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, with live nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.
DEC. 15
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-NOV. 17
Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 17
Woman’s Story Program — Seeds of Holiness: Women in Scripture, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View, free-will offering. Registration: 955-3782.
NOV. 22-24
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $40 through Friday, $50 after Friday; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
NOV. 16
Fall Festival — 6:30-9 p.m., Springs Adventist Academy, 5410 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets are 50 cents; saak8.org.
