Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; cvae.org/concerts.
MONDAY
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4720 Galley Road; Sudy Hill, 425-1942, sudy1949@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aaron Shust — To benefit Crossfire Ministries, 7-9 p.m., Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
NOV. 11
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3-5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
NOV. 17-18
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
DEC. 1
Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
DEC. 2
Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Women Arise — Speakers, workshops on spirituality, children, finances and more, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $55. Registration: womenariseconference.com.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Masterpiece Bakeshop Case Religious Freedom vs. Anti-Discrimination — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
NOV. 13
Aging Brain — the New Normal: Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n Roll in Retirement — Information on spirituality, health, finances and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lane Center for the Academic Health Sciences, 4863 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org/class-registration.
FRIDAY-NOV. 11
Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend — 7-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11, Glen Eyrie Conference Center, 3820 N. 30th St., $100. Registration: wwme.org.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
“Voices of Grief” Film and Discussion — For those experiencing loss, 10 a.m.-noon, Ascension Lutheran Church, 2505 N. Circle Drive; 634-1694.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.