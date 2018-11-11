Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3-5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
THURSDAY
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
SATURDAY-NOV. 18
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: chamber orchestraofthesprings.org.
DEC. 1
Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
DEC. 2
Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
Classes
TUESDAY
Infidels: The Music and Biblical Spirituality of Bob Dylan — By Rick Bauer and the Deacon Blues Band, 7-9 p.m., Monument Brew Pub, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive Monument. Registration: petertherock.org/tapping-into-theology.
