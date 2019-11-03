Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
”Heidi” — 2:30 p.m., First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; fumc-cs.org/upcoming-shows.
NOV. 24
Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org.
DEC. 15
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Women Arise Women’s Conference — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park. Registration: womenarise conference.com.
NOV. 15-17
Our Whole Lives Facilitator Training — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
NOV. 17
Woman’s Story Program — Seeds of Holiness: Women in Scripture, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View, free-will offering. Registration: 955-3782.
NOV. 22-24
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road. Cost and registration: laforet.org/events.
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $40 through Nov. 15, $50 after Nov. 15; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Showing of “The Samuel Project” — 6-8:30 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., free admission, $18 for sweet and savory reception. Reservations: 634-5311, temple shalom.com.
