Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Bluegrass Beginnings — With Tess Lark, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org.
DEC. 6-7
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, with live Nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.
DEC. 7-8
”Immanuel — God is With Us” — Christmas songs, carol sing and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering, canned goods accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry, 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert.
DEC. 13-14
Wintersong: A Celebration of the Season — With the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; cvae.org.
DEC. 14
Christmas Concert — With Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., free-will offering; 471-8522.
Oasis Band — Christian performance group, 3 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Summit by Candlelight — With the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$10; kidssing.org.
Christmas Handbell Concert — Featuring Tri-Lakes Community Handbell Choir, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, free-will-offering; 488-3200.
DEC. 15
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
DEC. 15
Living Nativity — 5-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
DEC. 18
Blue Christmas Service — For those with broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation and lost loved ones, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
