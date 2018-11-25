Music/Stage/Art
SATURDAY
Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
DEC. 2
Taylor Memorial Concert — Advent Lessons and Carols — 3-4:30 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
DEC. 8
Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 Third St., Monument, free-will offering; Betty Jenik, 488-3853.
