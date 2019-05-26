Music/Stage/Art
FRIDAY
Tony Exum Jr. — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SATURDAY
“A Good Day” — America the Beautiful Chorus with Newfangled Four, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Ave., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Colorado Brass Arts — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristian cos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JUNE 14
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JUNE 28
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 12
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 26
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
AUG. 9
Air Force Academy Falconaries — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
AUG. 23
Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
Speakers
JULY 10
Praise with the Pros — Hear NFL athletes’ stories of faith, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road; profootballcamp.com.
Classes/Workshop
JUNE 12-14
Kingdom Christian Business Summit — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $299. Registration: business summit2019.com.
AUG. 2
Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
Walk for Life — To benefit Life Network, 8 a.m.-noon, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
JUNE 8
Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in communitywide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family- Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
JULY 17-21
Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.
