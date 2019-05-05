Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., donations of nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Miscellaneous
THURSDAY
Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
MAY 18
Showing of “King of Kings” silent movie — 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free-will offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.
JUNE 1
Walk for Life — To benefit Life Network, 8 a.m.-noon, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
JUNE 8
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
JULY 17-21
Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.
