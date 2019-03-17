Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Sing and Shout: Bach and Haydn — With the Chamber Orchestra, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$27; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org,
TUESDAY
Adelphian Concert Choir — With the Rampart High School Singsations, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 471-8552, fumc-cs.org.
MARCH 24
All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym, 836 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
APRIL 5-7
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with younger children, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
APRIL 12-13
David: King of Jerusalem Musical — 7 p.m. April 12, 1 p.m. April 13, Charis Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25, free for children younger than 4. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zohys6.
APRIL 18
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
APRIL 19
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes
MARCH 30
How the Story of the Bible Works — 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Faith Covenant Church, 4965 Barnes Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y362okdt.
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.