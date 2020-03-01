Music/Stage/Art
SATURDAY-MARCH 8
Baroque Tangents: Bach Brandenburg, Telemann, Roman, and Martin — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 8, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org.
MARCH 13-15
The Gallery of Living Art — 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. March 14 for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. March 14, 3 p.m. March 15, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
MARCH 13-15 AND 20-22
”God’s Favorite” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; tinyurl.com/vxdrqmn.
MARCH 13-29
“Puerto Rican Nocturne” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St., $15; tinyurl.com/sj6u9uk.
MARCH 20
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeak center.com.
Classes/Workshop
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
MARCH 14
Lenten Workshop — 11:30 a.m., Vista Grande United Church of Christ, 5460 N. Union Blvd. Registration: revdeborah2@gmail.com.
Speakers
SUNDAY
InterFaith Community Dialogue — About worldviews and faiths, 2-4 p.m., The Venue, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/wtrdwsd.
MARCH 10
The Shroud and the First Holy Week — Presented by John and Rebecca Jackson, 7-9 p.m., St. Peter Parish Ministry Center, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Registration required by Friday: stephanierkemp@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by Monday: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
