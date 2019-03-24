Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym, 836 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
APRIL 5-7
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with young children, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
APRIL 12-13
David: King of Jerusalem Musical — 7 p.m. April 12, 1 p.m. April 13, Charis Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25, free for children younger than 4. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zohys6.
APRIL 14
“The Passion of Christ” — Exploring Holy Week through anthems, congregational song and narration. 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering; 574-6700, v7pc.org/passion.
Steve Green — 6-7:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd., $20 in advance, $25 at door, if available; tinyurl.com/yycagh7z.
APRIL 18
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
APRIL 19
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
MAY 5
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., nonperishable food accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes
SATURDAY
How the Story of the Bible Works — 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Faith Covenant Church, 4965 Barnes Road. Register: tinyurl.com/y362okdt.
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-MARCH 31
RMC Confirmation Retreat — La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $100. Register: laforet.org.
