Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Taylor Memorial Concert — With Katie Mahan, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Temple Shalom’s Jewish Film Series — “Etgar Keret: Based on a True Story” — 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., free for film, $18 for reception. Reservations: templeshalom.com.
THURSDAY
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$163. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
FRIDAY
“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive; africanchildrenschoir.com.
SATURDAY
“Lamb of God” — 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $11.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 19
Adelphian Concert Choir — With the Rampart High School Singsations, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 471-8552, fumc-cs.org.
MARCH 24
All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym, 836 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
APRIL 5-7
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with younger children, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
Classes
MARCH 30
How the Story of the Bible Works — 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Faith Covenant Church, 4965 Barnes Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y362okdt.
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Men’s Advance 2019 — To inspire men to champion their faith and lead in their workplace, families and nation, with guest speakers Tony Dungy, James Brown and Andrew Wommack, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, free, $40 meal ticket available for purchase. Registration: charismensadvance.com.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18-19
Through a Glass Darkly Symposium — Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights. Schedule of events: uccs.edu/vapa/index/apocalyptic.
MARCH 29-31
RMC Confirmation Retreat — La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $100. Registration: laforet.org.
MARCH 30-31
Men’s Welcome Retreat — Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Mary’s House, 4925 N. Carefree Circle; holyapostlescc.org/calendar.