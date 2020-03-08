Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Baroque Tangents: Bach Brandenburg, Telemann, Roman, and Martin — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamber orchestraofthesprings.org.
FRIDAY-MARCH 15
The Gallery of Living Art — 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. March 15, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
FRIDAY-MARCH 15 AND MARCH 20-22
”God’s Favorite” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; tinyurl.com/vxdrqmn.
FRIDAY-MARCH 29
”Puerto Rican Nocturne” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St., $15; tinyurl.com/sj6u9uk.
MARCH 15
The Gallery of Living Art — 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
”Crescendo” — Presented by Temple Shalom Jewish Film Series, 6-8:30 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., $18 for sweet and savory reception. Registration: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
MARCH 20
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
APRIL 13
God is in Charge Dinner Dance — 6 p.m. potluck, Rocky Mountain Calvary, Upstairs Open Door Café, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; 597-1133.
Classes/Workshop
TUESDAY
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
SATURDAY
Lenten Workshop — 11:30 a.m., Vista Grande United Church of Christ, 5460 N. Union Blvd. Registration: revdeborah2@gmail.com.
