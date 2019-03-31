Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH APRIL 10
Lenten Art Experience — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St.; firstprescos.org.
SATURDAY
Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Hart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/ronny-hinson-1.
FRIDAY-APRIL 7
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s passion and resurrection, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. April 7; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with younger children, 11 a.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
APRIL 7
Taylor Memorial Concert: Bach Cantatas — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
APRIL 10
Deep Peace Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road, $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3f8v2ly.
APRIL 12-13
David: King of Jerusalem Musical — 7 p.m. April 12, 1 p.m. April 13, Charis Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25, free for children younger than 4. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zohys6.
APRIL 14
“The Passion of Christ” — Exploring Holy Week through anthems, congregational song and narration. 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering; 574-6700, v7pc.org/passion.
Steve Green — 6-7:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd., $20 in advance, $25 at door, if available; tinyurl.com/yycagh7z.
APRIL 18
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
APRIL 19
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes
SATURDAY
ODAT Al-Anon Workshop — Susie S. from Murfreesboro, Tenn., will share her 48 years of experience, strength and hope, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St., $10. Registration: 205-0464, pjburrell150@gmail.com.
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
WEDNESDAY
Showing Respect and Welcome to LGBT People in our Church — Videoconference with the Reverend James Martin, 7 p.m., Colorado College, Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607.
Conferences/Retreats
APRIL 26-28
RMC Women’s Retreat — La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $65. Registration required by April 12: laforet.org.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Holy Trinity Springs Craft and Gift Fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3122 Poinsetta Drive; dwjscott28@gmail.com.
Concert, Bake Sale and Silent Auction — To benefit Chadbourn Historic Mission Church, 2-6:30 p.m., 402 Conejos St., $10; Christie, 432-5369.
APRIL 13
Easter 4 Kids Celebration — Easter egg hunt, stories, snacks and more, 9-11 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4318 N. Chestnut St.; the Rev. James Seiltz, 599-0200, 661-8630, seiltzjv@gmail.com.
