Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH MARCH 29
”Puerto Rican Nocturne” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St., $15; tinyurl.com/sj6u9uk.
SUNDAY
The Gallery of Living Art — 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
”Crescendo” — Presented by Temple Shalom Jewish Film Series, 6-8:30 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., $18 for sweet and savory reception. Registration: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
SUNDAY AND FRIDAY-MARCH 22
”God’s Favorite” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; tinyurl.com/vxdrqmn.
FRIDAY
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
APRIL 9
”The Living Last Supper” — 7-8:30 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 205-8022, george.millholland@gmail.com.
APRIL 13
God is in Charge Dinner Dance — 6 p.m. potluck, Rocky Mountain Calvary, Upstairs Open Door Café, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; 597-1133.
Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.