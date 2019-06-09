fv-religioncal
Caption +

Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
Show MoreShow Less

Music/Stage/Art

MONDAY

Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.

FRIDAY

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

SATURDAY

Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JUNE 28

Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JUNE 29

Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 12

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 13

Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 26

Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 27

All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

AUG. 9

Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

SEPT. 7

Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.

CONFERENCES/RETREATS

JUNE 20-22

One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Register: 255-3232 uccspresents.org/1375.

Classes/Workshop

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Kingdom Christian Business Summit — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $299. Register: businesssummit2019.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments