Music/Stage/Art
MONDAY
Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
FRIDAY
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SATURDAY
Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JUNE 28
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JUNE 29
Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 12
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 13
Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 26
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 27
All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
AUG. 9
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SEPT. 7
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
CONFERENCES/RETREATS
JUNE 20-22
One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Register: 255-3232 uccspresents.org/1375.
Classes/Workshop
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
Kingdom Christian Business Summit — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $299. Register: businesssummit2019.com.