Music/Stage/Art
JUNE 28
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JUNE 29
Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 12
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 13
Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 26
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 27
All Those Who Wonder — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
AUG. 9
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
AUG. 10
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
AUG. 23
Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SEPT. 7
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
AUG. 2
Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org/1375.
Speakers
JULY 10
Praise with the Pros — Hear NFL athletes’ stories of faith, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road; profootballcamp.com.
Miscellaneous
JULY 17-21
Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.
