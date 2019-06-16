fv-religioncal
Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
Music/Stage/Art

JUNE 28

Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JUNE 29

Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 12

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 13

Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 26

Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 27

All Those Who Wonder — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

AUG. 9

Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

AUG. 10

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

AUG. 23

Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

SEPT. 7

Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.

Classes/Workshop

AUG. 2

Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.

Conferences/Retreats

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org/1375.

Speakers

JULY 10

Praise with the Pros — Hear NFL athletes’ stories of faith, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road; profootballcamp.com.

Miscellaneous

JULY 17-21

Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

