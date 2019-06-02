Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Flying W Wranglers — 2-3:30 p.m., Mount St. Francis Auditorium, 7665 Assisi Heights, $20, $10 for ages 10 and younger; 955-7013.
Young Artist Showcase Concert — With winners of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs competition, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 6 and younger; tinyurl.com/yxl3p25h.
JUNE 10
Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
JUNE 14
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JUNE 15
Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., freewill offering; firstchristian cos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JUNE 28
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JUNE 29
Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 12
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 13
Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 26
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
JULY 27
All Those Who Wonder — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristian cos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
Conferences/Retreats
JUNE 20-22
One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org/1375.
Classes/Workshop
JUNE 12-14
Kingdom Christian Business Summit — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $299. Registration: business summit2019.com.
AUG. 2
Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
JULY 10
Praise with the Pros — Hear NFL athletes’ stories of faith, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road; profootballcamp.com.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in communitywide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family- Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
JUNE 15
Crossfire’s Men’s Lunch — With guest speaker John Miller, 11 a.m. 2120 E. La Salle St. Reservations: Leslie, 650-4336.
JULY 17-21
Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.
