Music/Stage/Art

SUNDAY

Flying W Wranglers — 2-3:30 p.m., Mount St. Francis Auditorium, 7665 Assisi Heights, $20, $10 for ages 10 and younger; 955-7013.

Young Artist Showcase Concert — With winners of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs competition, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 6 and younger; tinyurl.com/yxl3p25h.

JUNE 10

Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.

JUNE 14

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JUNE 15

Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., freewill offering; firstchristian cos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JUNE 28

Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JUNE 29

Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 12

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 13

Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

JULY 26

Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

JULY 27

All Those Who Wonder — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristian cos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.

Conferences/Retreats

JUNE 20-22

One Voice Mission Word and Worship Conference — UCCS Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org/1375.

Classes/Workshop

JUNE 12-14

Kingdom Christian Business Summit — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $299. Registration: business summit2019.com.

AUG. 2

Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.

Speakers

JULY 10

Praise with the Pros — Hear NFL athletes’ stories of faith, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road; profootballcamp.com.

Miscellaneous

SATURDAY

Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in communitywide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.

Feast of St. Arnold VII Family- Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.

JUNE 15

Crossfire’s Men’s Lunch — With guest speaker John Miller, 11 a.m. 2120 E. La Salle St. Reservations: Leslie, 650-4336.

JULY 17-21

Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

