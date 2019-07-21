Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH AUG. 31
“How Do You See God?” Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
WEDNESDAY
Flying W Wranglers — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
FRIDAY
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SATURDAY
Ted Yoder — A Night of Stories and Songs — 6-7:30 p.m., Spruce Hill Community Church, 4820 Walker Road, $8-$18. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyfj9pqq.
All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
JULY 31
Mo Mungus — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 1-10
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” — 7 p.m. Aug. 1-2, 8-9, 2 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 S. Nonchalant Circle, $15-$20. Tickets: villageartscs.org/current-production.
AUG. 7
Wirewood Station — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 9
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
AUG. 10
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on-the-labyrinth.
AUG. 14
Underground Clarinet Quartet — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 23
Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SEPT. 7
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
AUG. 2
Visions of Mary — 10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $25-$40. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
JULY 31-AUG. 4
Christ the King of Mercy Conference — Presented by St. Thomas Aquinas Society, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: stthomasaquinassociety.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 8
115th Anniversary Historic Celebration — Tours, historian Richard Marold as Winfield Scott Stratton, highlights of stained-glass windows, history of murals by Rachel Thompson and more, 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-3589.
