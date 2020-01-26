Music/Stage/Art
MARCH 20
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Temple Shalom Film Series — “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” — 6-8:30 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St.; 661-3628, bethbyer@comcast.net.
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
Events are free unless noted. Email information to listings@gazette.com.