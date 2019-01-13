Music/Stage/Art
SATURDAY
Music of Light & Darkness — 7 -9 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $12 online, $15 at door; rmmaconcerts.org.
FEB. 13
Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $30-$45; tinyurl.com/yakjvlsx.
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$163. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Miscellaneous
JAN. 27
Jewish Film Series — “93Queen” — 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St. Film is free, $18 for sweet and savory reception. Reservations: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
