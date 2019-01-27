Music/Stage/Art
FRIDAY
Colin Howland Organ Concert — 7 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; 574-6700.
SATURDAY-FEB. 3
Early Music Concert: Nature’s Glories — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$20. Tickets: parishhousebaroque.org.
FEB. 13
Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $30-$45; tinyurl.com/yakjvlsx.
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$163. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Classes
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
MARCH 30-31
Men’s Welcome Retreat — Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Mary’s House, 4925 N. Carefree Circle; holyapostlescc.org/calendar.
Speakers
FEB. 21
Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Latinx Catholic Church Lecture — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Loomis Hall, 1104 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Jewish Film Series — “93Queen” — 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St. Film is free, $18 for sweet and savory reception. Reservations: 634-5311, templeshalom.com.
MARCH 16
Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities, 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.
