Music/Stage/Art
JAN. 18-19
Emergence — Colorado Orchestra of the Springs’ emerging soloist winner, Justin Douté, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Classes/Workshop
SATURDAY
Rawpower Workshop — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St. Bring lunch. Registration required by Wednesday; 471-3405, rawtools.org/events.
JAN. 23
Wrestling with Religion and Philosophy — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Prayer: Let Us Count the Ways — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View Way, $15. Registration required by Jan. 16: Helen, 808-223-7214, 671htc@gmail.com.
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
