Music/Stage/Art

SUNDAY

Sanctuary — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; 577-4192.

FEB. 23

All Gospel Show — 2-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free-will offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.

FEB. 26

Jewish Music Concert — With Jason Calloway, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.

MARCH 13-15

The Gallery of Living Art — 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. March 14 for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. March 14, 3 p.m. March 15, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.

MARCH 20

Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Classes/Workshop

MARCH 10

Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

Speakers

MARCH 10

The Shroud and the First Holy Week — Presented by John and Rebecca Jackson, 7-9 p.m., St. Peter Parish Ministry Center, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Registration required by March 6: stephanierkemp@gmail.com.

Miscellaneous

SATURDAY

Open House — Learn about the rich history of the historic church and the neighborhood, 3-5 p.m., Chadbourn Community Church, 402 Conejos St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.

MARCH 14

St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

