Music/Stage/Art
FEB. 9
Storms Orchestra Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10, free for children with paying adult; pikespeakphil.org/upcoming-events.
FEB. 16
Sanctuary — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; 577-4192.
FEB. 26
Jewish Music Concert — With Jason Calloway, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
MARCH 20
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
FRIDAY
Symbolism of Mandalas — Presented by Chelsea Beach, 6-7 p.m., Tibetan Meditation Center, 3470 W. Carefree Circle, donations accepted; facebook.com/tibetanmeditationcenter.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY-FEB. 9
Sand Mandala Manifestation — Watch Tibetan monks manifest a sand mandala, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 9, Tibetan Meditation Center, 3470 W. Carefree Circle, donations accepted; facebook.com/tibetanmeditation center.
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
Events are free unless noted. Email information for The Gazette’s Relgion Calendar at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.