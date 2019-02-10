Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Taylor Memorial Concert: Dexter Kennedy — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
WEDNESDAY
Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $30-$45; tinyurl.com/yakjvlsx.
FEB. 17
Youth Documentary Academy Films and Discussion — 1-3 p.m., Vista Grande Community Church UCC, 5460 N. Union Blvd.; nancylmh@gmail.com.
MARCH 1
Followers of the Lamb — Early American folk hymns with new choral works, 7-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road; 598-3244.
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$163. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
MARCH 15
“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive; africanchildrenschoir.com.
Classes
TUESDAY-MARCH 12
Starting Over Workshop — For those experiencing divorce, separation or the loss of a significant relationship, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Keller Williams Offices, 1283 Kelly Johnson Blvd., $70. Registration: startingoverworkshops.com/workshops.
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
MARCH 30-31
Men’s Welcome Retreat — Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Mary’s House, 4925 N. Carefree Circle; holyapostlescc.org/calendar.
Speakers
FEB. 21
Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Latinx Catholic Church Lecture — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Loomis Hall, 1104 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.