Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Youth Documentary Academy Films and Discussion — 1-3 p.m., Vista Grande Community Church UCC, 5460 N. Union Blvd.; nancylmh@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; stgac.org.
MARCH 1
Followers of the Lamb — Early American folk hymns with new choral works, 7-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road; 598-3244.
Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave., $10. Tickets available at Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607.
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$163. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
MARCH 15
“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive; africanchildrenschoir.com.
MARCH 16
“Mormon Chorale Lamb of God” — 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $11.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes
APRIL 9
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
SATURDAY
Journey of the Heart with Heavenly Hope and Healing — A mini-conference for parents who have experienced the loss of a child, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Eyrie Castle, 3820 N. 30th St., $45. Registration: heavenlyhopeandhealing.org.
MARCH 30-31
Men’s Welcome Retreat — Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Mary’s House, 4925 N. Carefree Circle; holyapostlescc.org/calendar.
Speakers
THURSDAY
Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Latinx Catholic Church Lecture — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Loomis Hall, 1104 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Miscellaneous
MARCH 16
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities, 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.
MAY 9
Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
