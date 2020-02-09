Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Storms Orchestra Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10, free for children with paying adult; pikespeakphil.org/upcoming-events.
FEB. 12
St. Andrew’s Recital Series — Winterjoy, Chamber Music and Premiere of Piano Quartet by John C. Leavitt, with performances by Catamount Quartet Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Woodwind Quintet, Winden Trio and Ensemble, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; 685-9259, standrewsmanitousprings.org.
FEB. 16
Sanctuary — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; 577-4192.
FEB. 23
All Gospel Show — 2-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free-will offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.
FEB. 26
Jewish Music Concert — With Jason Calloway, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
MARCH 13-15
The Gallery of Living Art — 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. March 14 for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. March 14, 3 p.m. March 15, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
MARCH 20
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — With Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
MARCH 10
The Shroud and the First Holy Week — Presented by John and Rebecca Jackson, 7-9 p.m., St. Peter Parish Ministry Center, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Registration required by March 6: stephanierkemp@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Sand Mandala Manifestation — Watch Tibetan monks manifest a sand mandala, 11 a.m.-noon, Tibetan Meditation Center, 3470 W. Carefree Circle, donations accepted; facebook.com/tibetanmeditation center.
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 6-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $150. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
