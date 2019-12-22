Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
”Mystery Christmas Pageant” — 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; fcucc.org.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
JAN. 25
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Prayer: Let Us Count the Ways — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View Way, $15. Registration required by Jan. 16: Helen, 808-223-7214, 671htc@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
TUESDAY
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services — 3 and 5 p.m., Heart of the Springs Church, 2726 N. Union Blvd.; 632-1565, hotschurch.org.
