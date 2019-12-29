Music/Stage/Art
JAN. 18-19
Emergence — Music by Haydn and Colorado Orchestra of the Springs’ emerging soloist winner, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthe springs.org.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 11
Rawpower Workshop — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St. Bring lunch. Registration required by Jan. 8; 471-3405, rawtools.org/events.
JAN. 23
Wrestling with Religion and Philosophy — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991,
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
MARCH 10
Understanding the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
JAN. 25
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Prayer: Let Us Count the Ways — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View Way, $15. Registration required by Jan. 16: Helen, 808-223-7214, 671htc@gmail.com.
