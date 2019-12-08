Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Festival of Lessons and Carols — 6 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
”Immanuel — God is With Us” — Christmas songs, carol sing and more, 7 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering, canned goods accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry, 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert.
THURSDAY-DEC. 15
”Simply Christmas — Restoring the Wonder” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Free tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/ christmas.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Wintersong: A Celebration of the Season — With the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; cvae.org.
FRIDAY-DEC. 15
”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.
SATURDAY
Christmas Creche Displays and Music — 2-4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; 687-0688.
Christmas Concert — With Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., free-will offering; 471-8522.
Oasis Band — Christian performance group, 3 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Summit by Candlelight — With the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$10; kidssing.org.
Christmas Handbell Concert — Featuring Tri-Lakes Community Handbell Choir, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, free-will-offering; 488-3200.
DEC. 15
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
DEC. 15
Living Nativity — 5-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
DEC. 18
Blue Christmas Service — For those with broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation and lost loved ones, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services — 3 and 5 p.m., Heart of the Springs Church, 2726 N. Union Blvd.; 632-1565, hotschurch.org.
