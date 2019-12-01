Music/Stage/Art
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, with live Nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.
SATURDAY-DEC. 8
“Immanuel — God is With Us” — Christmas songs, carol sing and more, 6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering, canned goods accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry, 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert.
DEC. 8
Festival of Lessons and Carols — 6 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; 389-6607, colorado college.edu/getevents.
DEC. 12-15
“Simply Christmas — Restoring the Wonder” — 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Free tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
DEC. 13-14
Wintersong: A Celebration of the Season — With the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; cvae.org.
DEC. 13-15
“The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.
DEC. 14
Christmas Creche Displays and Music — 2-4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; 687-0688.
Christmas Concert — With Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., free-will offering; 471-8522.
Oasis Band — Christian performance group, 3 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Summit by Candlelight — With the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$10; kidssing.org.
Christmas Handbell Concert — Featuring Tri-Lakes Community Handbell Choir, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, free-will-offering; 488-3200.
DEC. 15
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
St. Dominic Tree Lighting — 6:30-8 p.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. U.S. 85; apettiette@stdominiconline.org.
DEC. 15
Living Nativity — 5-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
DEC. 18
Blue Christmas Service — For those with broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation and lost loved ones, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
