Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“The Heart of Christmas” — 4 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.
“Simply Christmas — Restoring the Wonder” — 6 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Free tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
DEC. 22
“Mystery Christmas Pageant” — 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; fcucc.org.
Classes/Workshop
JAN. 25
Hurting Soul Space: Connecting with God in Depression, Anxiety and Stress — 9 a.m.-noon, Franciscan Retreat Center, 7740 Deer Hill Grove, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5nn37pf.
Conferences/Retreats
JAN. 18
One Voice Mission Ladies’ Day of Renewal — With Damaris Carbaugh, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast Bible Chapel, 1722 McArthur Ave., $50; tinyurl.com/y4ydxjfh.
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Prayer: Let Us Count the Ways — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View Way, $15. Registration required by Jan. 16: Helen, 808-223-7214, 671htc@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
SUNDAY
Living Nativity — 5-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
WEDNESDAY
Blue Christmas Service — For those with broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation and lost loved ones, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services — 3 and 5 p.m., Heart of the Springs Church, 2726 N. Union Blvd.; 632-1565, hotschurch.org.
