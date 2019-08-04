Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH AUG. 31
“How Do You See God?” Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
WEDNESDAY
Wirewood Station — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 S. Nonchalant Circle, $15-$20. Tickets: villageartscs.org/current-production.
FRIDAY
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SATURDAY
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; firstchristiancos.org/music-on- the-labyrinth.
AUG. 14
Underground Clarinet Quartet — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 23
Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzin thegarden.org.
SEPT. 7
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-AUG. 11
Earth, Sea, Sky: A Heart and Soul Immersion in Ancient Celtic Spirituality — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $280-$420. Registration: laforet.org/events.
OCT. 14-16
The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 8
115th Anniversary Historic Celebration — Tours, historian Richard Marold as Winfield Scott Stratton, highlights of stained-glass windows, history of murals by Rachel Thompson and more, 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-3589.
