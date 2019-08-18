fv-religioncal
Caption +

Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
Show MoreShow Less

Music/Stage/Art

THROUGH AUG. 31

”How Do You See God?” exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.

FRIDAY

Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.

SEPT. 7

Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeak center.com.

Conferences/Retreats

OCT. 14-16

The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.

Miscellaneous

SEPT. 8

115th Anniversary Historic Celebration — Tours, historian Richard Marold as Winfield Scott Stratton, highlights of stained-glass windows, history of murals by Rachel Thompson and more, 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-3589.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments