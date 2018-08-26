Music/Stage/Art
THROUGH OCT. 6
Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with artist reception, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
FRIDAY
Parish House Baroque — With Sarah Biber, 7-9 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $20, $5 for students; parishhousebaroque.org.
SATURDAY
Rocky Mountain Music Alliance Piano Quartet — With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7-9 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets: rmmaconcerts.org.
SEPT. 9
Recital Series — With Karine Garibova and Mary Beth Barteau Shaffer, 2-4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave., Cañon City, $10, free for students; 429-7551.
Organ Spectacular IV — Chamber Orchestra, 2:30-4:30 p.m, with pre-concert talk with Donn Zimmerman 45 minutes prior to performance, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$27. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y9gt9gws.
SEPT. 16
Benefit Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry; 598-7013, sunriseumc.com.
SEPT. 19
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., St. Andrews Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10, free for students; 685-9259.
SEPT. 23
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave., Cañon City, $10, free for students; 275-2028.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
Conferences/Retreats
SEPT. 15
Woman’s Story Mini Retreat: The Dance of God — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View, donation accepted. Registration: 955-3782.
Speakers
SEPT. 19
“REBOOT” — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Tickets: petertherock.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 8
The Barefoot Mile Walk — Sponsored by Benet Hill Monastery, to help fight trafficking through local Colorado nonprofits, 9:30 a.m., Lewis Palmer Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: thebarefootmile.org.
SEPT. 21
Faces of Dignity Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Sept. 14: ecusocmin.org.
SEPT. 27
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Events are free unless noted. Send information at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com or fax 636-0202.