Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
Music/Stage/Art

THROUGH SATURDAY

”How Do You See God?” Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.

SEPT. 7

Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.

SEPT. 15

”Once Upon a Castle” Organ Spectacular — With the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Classes/Workshop

SEPT. 29

Woman’s Story Program — The Ladder of the Beatitudes Rung by Rung, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View. Registration: 1-808-223-7214.

Conferences/Retreats

OCT. 14-16

The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.

Miscellaneous

SEPT. 8

115th Anniversary Historic Celebration — Tours, historian Richard Marold as Winfield Scott Stratton, highlights of stained-glass windows, history of murals by Rachel Thompson and more, 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-3589.

SEPT. 21

Valley Christian Academy’s 20th Year Carnival — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God, 3685 New Center Point; tinyurl.com/y3z99umu.

SEPT. 26

Faces of Dignity Fundraising Dinner — To benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, 5:30-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Tickets: ecusocmin.org.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

