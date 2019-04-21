Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Palm Sunday and Easter Performance — “St. John in Exile” — 7 p.m., Rose of Sharon Church, 229 E. Cucharras St., free will offering; 473-8730; lornamoffett68@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
Hear My Prayer — Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; solideogloriacs.org.
MAY 5
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., donations of nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes/Workshop
MAY 1 AND 8
Kid Power Workshop — To teach young people personal safety and confidence-building skills to reduce their risk of abduction, assault, and emotional, physical or sexual abuse, 6-8 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2845 Parliament Drive, $35. Registration: Karla McKechnie, covenantkidmin@gmail.com.
Classes
THURSDAY
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/ronny-hinson-1.
FRIDAY
Conversation with Kay Warren — Finding Life After Loss — 6-8 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: heavenlyhopeandhealing.org.
Conferences/Retreats
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Imagination Redeemed: Re-Enchant Your Faith — The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Go online for ticket prices and registration: imaginationredeemed.com.
SATURDAY
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Come to the Water — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, Parish Hall at Mount St. Francis, 2650 Parish View, $15. Reservations: 955-3782.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
Village Seven Presbyterian MOPS Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 4050 Nonchalant Circle South; tinyurl.com/yyhxbkck.
MAY 9
Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
MAY 18
Showing of “King of Kings” Silent Movie — 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free-will offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.
JUNE 8
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
JULY 17-21
Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.
