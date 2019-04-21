fv-religioncal
Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
Music/Stage/Art

SUNDAY

Palm Sunday and Easter Performance — “St. John in Exile” — 7 p.m., Rose of Sharon Church, 229 E. Cucharras St., free will offering; 473-8730; lornamoffett68@gmail.com.

SATURDAY

Hear My Prayer — Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; solideogloriacs.org.

MAY 5

Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., donations of nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.

Classes/Workshop

MAY 1 AND 8

Kid Power Workshop — To teach young people personal safety and confidence-building skills to reduce their risk of abduction, assault, and emotional, physical or sexual abuse, 6-8 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2845 Parliament Drive, $35. Registration: Karla McKechnie, covenantkidmin@gmail.com.

Classes

THURSDAY

Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/ronny-hinson-1.

FRIDAY

Conversation with Kay Warren — Finding Life After Loss — 6-8 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: heavenlyhopeandhealing.org.

Conferences/Retreats

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Imagination Redeemed: Re-Enchant Your Faith — The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Go online for ticket prices and registration: imaginationredeemed.com.

SATURDAY

Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Come to the Water — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, Parish Hall at Mount St. Francis, 2650 Parish View, $15. Reservations: 955-3782.

Miscellaneous

SATURDAY

Village Seven Presbyterian MOPS Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 4050 Nonchalant Circle South; tinyurl.com/yyhxbkck.

MAY 9

Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.

MAY 18

Showing of “King of Kings” Silent Movie — 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free-will offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.

JUNE 8

Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.

JULY 17-21

Summer Worship Extravaganza — Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/summer-worship.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

