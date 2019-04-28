Music/Stage/Art
MAY 5
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., donations of nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes/Workshop
MAY 1 AND 8
Kid Power Workshop — To teach young people personal safety and confidence-building skills to reduce their risk of abduction, assault, and emotional, physical or sexual abuse, 6-8 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2845 Parliament Drive, $35. Registration: Karla McKechnie, covenantkidmin@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
MAY 9
Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
MAY 18
Showing of “King of Kings” silent movie — 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., freewill offering; 635-0150, stuckonwords@comcast.net.
JUNE 8
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — For Westside Cares, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r. Events are free unless noted. Email listings@gazette.com.