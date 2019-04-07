Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Taylor Memorial Concert: Bach Cantatas — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproduction of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
WEDNESDAY
Lenten Art Experience — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/yxfnjvz7.
Deep Peace Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road, $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3f8v2ly.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
David: King of Jerusalem Musical — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, Charis Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25, free for children younger than 4. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zohys6.
APRIL 18
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
APRIL 19
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
MAY 5
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., donations of nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes
TUESDAY
What is Going On in American Religion Today? — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 17
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 26
Conversation with Kay Warren — Finding Life After Loss — 6-8 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: heavenlyhopeandhealing.org.
Conferences/Retreats
APRIL 26-28
RMC Women’s Retreat — La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $65. Registration required by Friday: laforet.org.
APRIL 27
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Come to the Water — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, Parish Hall at Mount St. Francis, 2650 Parish View, $15. Reservations: 955-3782.
Miscellaneous
SATURDAY
Easter 4 Kids Celebration — Easter egg hunt, stories, snacks and more, 9-11 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4318 N. Chestnut St.; the Rev. James Seiltz, 599-0200, 661-8630, seiltzjv@gmail.com.
Open House and Preparedness Fair — Displays and classes to educate on preparing for emergencies, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1705 N. Murray Blvd.; peggyandkids@q.com.
MAY 9
Come to the Table — To benefit Touch of Love International, 6:30-8 p.m. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
